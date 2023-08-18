Tribe Nine Game's Teaser Trailer Previews 3D Models

Action RPG to launch on iOS, Android, PC

The official Twitter channel for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games ' new Tribe Nine project unveiled on Friday a teaser trailer and visual for the project's 3D action role-playing game for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam . The video previews the 3D models:

The project's anime premiered in January 2022 on Tokyo MX . Funimation co-produced the anime, streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub .

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games describe the project set in "20XX in the country of Neo Too Kyo," where young people form tribes after the collapse of society:

This title is set in a fictional location that is similar to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, with outlaw gangs of each ward battling for prestige via extreme baseball.

The project also features a Webtoon.

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced the project in February 2020 with several project team members from the Danganronpa franchise .