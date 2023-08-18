News
Tribe Nine Game's Teaser Trailer Previews 3D Models
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter channel for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games' new Tribe Nine project unveiled on Friday a teaser trailer and visual for the project's 3D action role-playing game for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam. The video previews the 3D models:
The project's anime premiered in January 2022 on Tokyo MX. Funimation co-produced the anime, streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.
Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games describe the project set in "20XX in the country of Neo Too Kyo," where young people form tribes after the collapse of society:
This title is set in a fictional location that is similar to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, with outlaw gangs of each ward battling for prestige via extreme baseball.
The project also features a Webtoon.
Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced the project in February 2020 with several project team members from the Danganronpa franchise.
Source: Tribe Nine project's Twitter account