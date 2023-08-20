×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ Anime Reveals 4 Returning Cast Members

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Mariya Ise, Ai Nagano, Ai Maeda, Eri Sendai return from Yes! Precure 5, Yes! Precure 5 GoGo!

The official website for the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ (Power of Hope ~Grown-Up Precure 23~) anime revealed more returning cast members on Saturday.

Mariya Ise as Urara Kasugano

urara
© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

Ai Nagano as Komachi Akimoto

komachi
© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

Ai Maeda as Karen Minatsuki

karen
© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

Eri Sendai as Kurumi Mimino

kurumi
© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

The anime stars:

otona
© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会
The anime will premiere on NHK Educational in October, and it will air on Saturdays at 6:25 p.m. JST.

Takayuki Hamana (director, Prince of Tennis, 2020 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen) is the series director at Toei Animation and Studio DEEN. Yoshimi Narita, who worked on several Precure (Pretty Cure) movies and series before, is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima (Komi Can't Communicate, Ranma ½) is designing the characters, and Naoki Satō, who also worked on several Precure series including Yes! Precure 5 GoGo!, is in charge of music.

Cure Quartet – consisting of Precure theme song performers Mayumi Gojo, Yuka Uchiyae, Mayu Kudou, and Kanako Miyamoto – will perform the ending theme song "Shizuku no Precure" (Drops of Precure). Cure Quartet previously performed the second ending theme song for the 2008 Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! anime.

Toei Animation previously announced the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ and the tentatively titled Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 (direct sequel to Maho Girls Precure!) anime as part of the Precure franchise's 20th anniversary project. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at grown-up fans.

Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 will premiere on the late-night "Animazing!!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates in 2024.

Sources: Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ anime's website, MoCa News

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives