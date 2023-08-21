Demon Lord, Retry! R Sequel Manga Gets Anime

Light novel series' 1st anime aired in 2019

The official Twitter account for Kurone Kanzaki 's Demon Lord, Retry! ( Maō-sama, Retry! ) light novel series announced on Monday that Kanzaki and Amaru Minotake 's sequel manga Demon Lord, Retry! R is getting an anime.

J-Novel Club licensed the original light novel series, the manga, and its sequel. It describes Demon Lord, Retry! R :

The Demon Lord continues his adventure in this re-vamped series! After encountering the mysterious entity in the lowest level of the Bastille Dungeon, he sets out for Hellion Territory, where Grand Devils vie for domination of the realm. With the addition of a new advisor—the (seemingly) hopeless optimist Akane—the Demon Lord's army grows even more colorful, and their hijinks even wackier.

Minotake launched the Demon Lord, Retry! R manga in Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website and app in March 2020. Futabasha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on January 13, and it will publish the seventh volume on August 30.

The Demon Lord, Retry! series has 1.9 million copies in circulation.

© 神埼黒音／双葉社・「魔王様、リトライ！」製作委員会

The light novel series inspired the first television anime adaptation in July 2019. streamed the series as it aired.

The original story centers on Akira Ōno, a regular guy who works at a company that manages an online game. He often plays the game as his character "Maō" (Dark Lord). But one day, when he logs on, he is whisked into the game's fantasy world as his character. There, he meets a one-legged girl, and begins his adventures alongside her. But as he is a powerful "Dark Lord," various nations and holy maidens journey to defeat him, and he stirs up trouble everywhere he goes.

Kanzaki published the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) and Hameln websites from October to December 2016. Kanzaki then published a new side story chapter unconnected to the main story in September 2018.

Futabasha began publishing the story in light novel volumes with illustrations by Kōji Ogata in June 2017. Futabasha began reprinting the novels through its M Novels label with new illustrations by illustrator and animator Makoto Iino . The company published the eighth volume in November 2021, and it will publish the ninth volume on September 29.

Amaru Minotake launched a manga adaptation of the story in October 2017 on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action site. The fifth and final volume shipped in Japan in December 2019.

Source: Demon Lord, Retry! anime's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.