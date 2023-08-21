My Home Hero Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series, Film

Series debuts on October 24, film opens in spring 2024

Naoki Yamakawa and Masashi Asaki 's My Home Hero manga is inspiring a live-action television series and film. The series will premiere on MBS and TBS ' "Dramaism" block on October 24, and the film will open in Japan in spring 2024. MBS unveiled a trailer and cast:

The cast for the live-action works includes:

Kuranosuke Sasaki as Tetsuo Tosu

as Tetsuo Tosu Kyōhei Takahashi as Kyōichi Majima

as Kyōichi Majima Asuka Saitō as Reika Tosu

Tae Kimura as Kasen Tosu

as Kasen Tosu Eisaku Yoshida as Yoshitatsu Matori

Takuma Otoo as Kubo

as Kubo Yasushi Fuchikami as Takeda

as Takeda Shuichiro Naito as Nobuto Matori

Takahiro Aoyama is directing.

Asaki drew a commemorative illustration:

The manga recently went on a 1-month break so that the creators could "recharge" before starting the manga's climax. The manga is scheduled to return in the 40th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine on September 4.

Weekly Young Magazine

Yamakawa and Asaki launched the manga inin May 2017. The manga's 21st volume shipped on June 6. The manga entered a hiatus after it ended its second part in October 2021, and resumed with its third and final part in June 2022. The final arc picks the story back up seven years after the second part.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and started publishing it digitally on February 28.

The manga centers on a salaryman who has a reliable wife and a daughter in university who can sometimes act a bit rebellious, but has a happy life in his own way. Until one day he finds out his daughter has been beaten, and thus begins his journey into a dangerous world to protect his family.

The manga's anime adaptation debuted on April 2 on Tokyo MX and BS TV. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming an English dub on April 16.

Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. Kodansha USA is publishing the manga in English.

Asaki drew the art for Yuma Ando 's Psychometrer and Psychometrer Eiji manga, and also drew the IWGP: Denshi no Hoshi manga for the Ikebukuro West Gate Park franchise .

Sources: MBS, Comic Natalie