Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Game's Trailer Reveals 3 Characters, November 17 Launch

Game adds Delta, Boro, Koji Kashin

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming on Monday a trailer for the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections game, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 17. Details for the PC via Steam release will be announced at a later date. The video also reveals three new playable characters: Delta, Boro, and Koji Kashin of the Kara society:

There is a season pass that adds five new playable characters after launch. The game is getting digital deluxe and ultimate editions. The deluxe edition includes the season pass and an exclusive "maskless" costume for Kakashi. The ultimate edition features everything in the deluxe edition plus five new costumes and two costume accessories. There is also a physical collector's edition and a premium collector's edition. The former includes a steelbook case, a collector's box, and an exclusive Naruto and Sasuke figurine set themed after the anime's 20th anniversary. The latter includes all the other versions' features, as well as six cards and a scroll with original artwork of all fighters created by Studio Pierrot . Pre-orders include costumes for Naruto and Sasuke. Players who own both this game and the Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker game on the same platform get bonus costumes as well.

The game will launch in Japan on November 16.

In addition to 124 characters from previous games, the new game will include new playable ninjas such as Ashura and Indra. The game will also feature Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode) and Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage). The game introduces the original characters Nanashi and Merz.

The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game arrived on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Japan in February 2016. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto , an expansion for the game, in February 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collection — which includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy and Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto — for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in August 2017. The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto game shipped for Nintendo Switch in April 2020.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy , which bundles the first three games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm ( Narutimate Storm in Japan) game series, shipped on PS4 in Japan in July 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the trilogy digitally outside Japan for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2017. The game collection then launched for Switch in April 2018.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.