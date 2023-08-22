I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness TV Anime Premieres on October 4

The official website of the television anime of Sametarō Fukada 's I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World! ( Konyaku Haki Sareta Reijō o Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto o Oshiekomu -Oishi Mono o Tabesasete Oshare o Sasete, Sekai Ichi Shiawase na Shōjo ni Produce!- ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday the show's October 4 premiere. The anime's staff also announced a promotional program featuring the two main cast members titled " Tomokazu Sugita , Saori Hayami : Shutsuen Seiyū Futari ga Ikenai koto ni Chōsen Shite Mita! Presented by Ikenai Kyō" ( Tomokazu Sugita , Saori Hayami : Two Voice Actors Try to Do Something Naughty! Presented by Ikenai Kyō):

The promotonal program will premiere on Wednesday on the anime's official YouTube channel, and on Nico Nico Douga at 8:00 p.m. JST (or on August 23, 7:00 a.m. EDT). The program will have a total of 12 episodes.

The anime will premiere on October 4 on the TOKYO MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), and on BS Fuji at 24:30 JST (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will then air on AT-X on October 5 at 9:30 p.m. JST.

© ふか田さめたろう／主婦と生活社・イケナイ教製作委員会

Tomokazu Sugita as Allen Crawford

as Allen Crawford Saori Hayami as Charlotte Evans

as Charlotte Evans Lynn as Eruca Crawford

as Eruca Crawford Naomi Ōzora as Miacha Bastetos

as Miacha Bastetos Atsumi Tanezaki as Lü

as Lü Ryotaro Okiayu as Gosetsu

as Gosetsu Kaori Maeda as Natalia Evans

The anime's main cast includes:

Takashi Asami (episode director for Black Clover , Pretty Boy Detective Club ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and Digital Network Animation . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , Whisper Me a Love Song ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miori Suzuki (key animator for Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine , Nisemonogatari ) is designing the characters, and Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Domestic Girlfriend ) is composing the music. Yui Hizuki is performing the opening theme song "Ikenai Etranger."

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Ichiho Katsura 's manga adaptation of the novels in English, and it describes the story:

What does a young noblewoman freshly betrayed by her betrothed need most? A crash course in everything naughty! And who better to teach her than the feared hermit sorcerer who for some reason can't help but pamper her to no end?

Fukada launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2019, where it is currently still serializing. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the first print novel volume of the story in March 2020, with illustrations by Sakura Miwabe . Ichiho Katsura launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Pash Up! manga website in 2020.