Tekken 8 Fighting Game's Trailer Reveals January 26 Release

Trailer reveals new modes, avatars, characters

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed a trailer for its Tekken 8 fighting game during the Gamescom Opening Night Live livestream on Tuesday, and it reveals that the game will launch on January 26, 2024. The video also unveils a new single-player mode, Arcade Quest, avatar customization, and more characters:

The game will feature 32 characters at launch.

The game began closed network testing for PlayStation 5 on July 21 and for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 28. Closed network tests will include cross-play. The game will also be available to play at select events worldwide. The game was available to play during the EVO 2023 event from August 4 to 6.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, and Hwoarang will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Gamescom Opening Night Live





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.