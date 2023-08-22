The First Slam Dunk Film Holds 'Last Game' Special Screenings in Japan

Special screenings start in film's last 7 days in theaters from August 25 to 31

The official website of, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, announced on Tuesday that it will hold special screenings called the "Last Game" in the film's last seven days in cinemas in Japan from August 25 to 31.

During the "Last Game" screenings, a special video from the "COURT SIDE in THEATER FINAL" event, which was held on August 15, will screen after the movie. Also, starting on August 25, the film will have IMAX and Dolby Cinema revival screenings in 51 theaters nationwide. There will be cheer screenings, in which the audience is encouraged to cheer along to the film, in some theaters nationwide on August 30. The film will also have special sound screenings and live commentary screenings in some theaters.

The film opened in Japan on December 3, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend. As of August 8, the film has earned a cumulative total of 15,158,383,390 yen (about US$106 million).

GKIDS released the film in the United States and Canada with both an English dub and with Japanese audio and English subtitles on July 28. The film earned US$662,211 in its first weekend in North America. The film has a worldwide cumulative earning of US$152,355,179 as of Sunday.

The film won Animation of the Year at the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes. Toshiyuki Matsui , the film's producer, received this year's general award for Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai's (Film Theater Culture Association) 42nd annual Fujimoto Awards.

The film won the Axis: Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation for best animated feature film, and it won third place for Best Animated Feature in the Audience Awards category of the 27th annual Fantasia International Film Festival , which was held from July 20 to August 9 in Montreal, Canada.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ). Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .