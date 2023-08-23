AnimeFesta Reveals Secret Mission Anime with October Premiere

A new official website opened on Wednesday to announce that Mothica's Motto Aeide! Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Sex mo Oshigoto desu ( Sex Is Part of Undercover Agents' Job? ) is getting the next AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) adaptation titled Secret Mission ~Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Zettai ni Makenai!~ (The Undercover Agents Will Never Lose!). The anime will debut on Tokyo MX and BS11 in October, with a premium version streaming on the AnimeFesta website. The staff will announced the main cast and theme song on August 30.

©モティカ／Suiseisha Inc

Saburou Miura ( Show Time! ) is directing the anime and handling the series composition and storyboard at Rabbit Gate . LAZZ ( Show Time! 2 ) is designing the characters. Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Love Flops ) is the sound director.

The story follows two undercover agents Riko Ikazuchi and her junior partner Noma, who are infiltrating an apartment that is also the hideout of a criminal organization. They pretend to be newlyweds. However, when the culprits do not hear noise from them at night, they get suspicious. In order to convince the culprits that they are a married in couple in love, they start to touch and make some noise... Despite feelings of humiliation and pleasure throughout the undercover investigations, Riko endures it and devotes herself to her justice.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker website is publishing the manga in English under the title Sex Is Part of Undercover Agents' Job? .

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was Fūfu Kōkan: Modorenai Yoru , the television anime of Peter Mitsuru's Fūfu Kōkan: Otto Yori Sugoi Kongai Sex (Marriage Exchange: Amazing Extramarital Sex Compared to My Husband) adult manga. The anime debuted streaming first on the AnimeFesta website in mid-June, and it premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 2.

Source: Secret Mission anime's website via Ota-Suke