×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
GoRA Writer Group Launches New Manga on September 15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Makimayo draws art for new Billion Dollar Slave manga

Moriyoshi Yoshida, an editor for Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge, revealed on August 16 that writer group GoRA and artist Makimayo will launch a new manga titled Billion Dollar Slave in the magazine's next issue on September 15. Yoshida also assured on August 17 that all manga that he is in charge of will move to a different magazine or publication after Shonen Magazine Edge ends publication on October 17.

GoRA and GoHands' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had several movie and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

GoRA and King Records' original anime Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds premiered on July 1, and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

GoRA is composed of writers Tatsuki Miyazawa, Yukako Kabei (2.43: Seiin Kōkō Danshi Volley-bu, Kieli), Yashichiro Takahashi (Shakugan no Shana, Atelier Ryza 1 and 2 games and anime adaptation), Kōhei Azano (Black Blood Brothers, Tokyo Ravens), Hideyuki Furuhashi (My Hero Academia: Vigilantes), Suzu Suzuki (Seiyaku no Frontline), and Rei Rairaku.

Sources: Shonen Magazine Edge September issue, Moriyoshi Yoshida's Twitter account (link 2)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives