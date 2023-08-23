News
GoRA Writer Group Launches New Manga on September 15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Moriyoshi Yoshida, an editor for Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge, revealed on August 16 that writer group GoRA and artist Makimayo will launch a new manga titled Billion Dollar Slave in the magazine's next issue on September 15. Yoshida also assured on August 17 that all manga that he is in charge of will move to a different magazine or publication after Shonen Magazine Edge ends publication on October 17.
『ビリオンダラー・スレイブ』原作GoRA、漫画マキマヨ、マガジンエッジ10月号より連載開始です。よろしくお願い申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/dug7XRbdyt— 少年マガジンエッジ編集部Y田 (@moriyosi02) August 16, 2023
GoRA and GoHands' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had several movie and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.
GoRA and King Records' original anime Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds premiered on July 1, and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
GoRA is composed of writers Tatsuki Miyazawa, Yukako Kabei (2.43: Seiin Kōkō Danshi Volley-bu, Kieli), Yashichiro Takahashi (Shakugan no Shana, Atelier Ryza 1 and 2 games and anime adaptation), Kōhei Azano (Black Blood Brothers, Tokyo Ravens), Hideyuki Furuhashi (My Hero Academia: Vigilantes), Suzu Suzuki (Seiyaku no Frontline), and Rei Rairaku.
Sources: Shonen Magazine Edge September issue, Moriyoshi Yoshida's Twitter account (link 2)