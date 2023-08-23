Morohe Yoshida, Ryōta Yuzuki Launches New Manga on September 12

Boku wa Onee-chan no Omocha manga follows fashionable girl "playing" with younger stepbrother

This year's 18th issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Morohe Yoshida and Ryōta Yuzuki will launch a new manga titled Boku wa Onee-chan no Omocha (I am My Sister's Plaything) in the magazine's next issue on September 12. Yoshida is credited for the original story, and Yuzuki is drawing the manga.

Image via Morohe Yoshida's Twitter account © AKITA PUBLISHING CO.,LTD., Morohe Yoshida, Ryōta Yuzuki

The make-up comedy manga is about a fashionable girl, who becomes a big sister to an unsociable little brother, after their parents got married. The big sister likes to "play" with her new little brother.

Yoshida launched the 10-volume romantic comedy manga Inari, Konkon, Koi Iroha in Kadokawa Shoten 's Young Ace magazine in 2010, and ended it in 2015. The manga inspired an anime adaptation in 2014. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Yoshida launched the Robot no Momo-Chan manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Magazine in 2013, and Shueisha published the one compiled book volume in November 2015.

Yoshida's Tenchū x Shinkyoku 'Ai x Uta' (Divine Punishment x Divine Song "Love x Song") manga launched on the Gangan Online website in June 2016, and switched publication to Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in October 2016. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in October 2016 and the second volume in November 2016. The magazine suspended the manga due to Yoshida's illness, but eventually ended the series' publication in 2018 due to "various reasons."

Yoshida recently ended their Asako manga on May 23. The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in November 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's seventh and final volume on August 18.

Yuzuki drew the Ore, Twintail ni Narimasu. Pai manga, based on Yume Mizusawa and Ayumu Kasuga 's Ore, Twintail ni Narimasu. ( Gonna be the Twin-Tail!! ) light novels, in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine from 2014 to 2015. Square Enix published two volumes for the manga. The Ore, Twintail ni Narimasu. anime by Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Oreimo ) and Production IMS premiered in 2014.

Mizusawa and Yuzuki recently launched the KimiToku! Kimi ni mo Tokusatsu Eiga ga Toreru!! (KimiToku! Even You Can Make a Tokusatsu Film) manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app on January 26.