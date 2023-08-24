A Tropical Fish Yearns For Snow's Makoto Hagino Launches New Manga

Linoa by the window manga about "new encounter" launched on Saturday

This year's 15A issue of Kadokawa 's Aokishi magazine published the first chapter of Makoto Hagino 's new manga titled Madobe no Linoa ( Linoa by the window ) on Saturday. Hagino also drew an illustration to celebrate the manga's launch.

Image via Makoto Hagino's Twitter account © Makoto Hagino

The manga aboout a "new encounter" is set in a rural town in Bavaria, Germany. A traveler visits the town and meets a mysterious girl who frequently escapes from an orphanage. The traveler also keeps a secret of his own.

The manga was included as one of the five short stories in Hagino's Dokoka no Hoshi no Futari (A Pair of Stars Somewhere) short story collection. Hagino published the stories in Aokishi and Kadokawa published the short story collection in December 2022.

Hagino's A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow ( Nettaigyo ha Yuki ni Kogaeru ) manga ended in March 2021. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in 2017, and Kadokawa published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in June 2021. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Makoto Hagino 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.