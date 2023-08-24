Stop-Motion Anime Film Junk Head Gets Sequel in 2025

Takahide Hori 's JUNK HEAD 2021 stop-motion animated feature film is getting a sequel titled JUNK WORLD in 2025.

Hori launched a crowdfunding campaign for the film to fund more equipment and staff for efficiency and quality. As of press time, the campaign has raised 13,663,200 yen (about US$94,000). There is no deadline. The project will proceed using the funds collected regardless of how much it earns.

Hori is in charge of all major duties in the movie, including directing, scriptwriting, character design, editing, music, storyboards, modeling, and voice acting.

JUNK HEAD

In a dystopian future, humanity has attained longevity at the cost of its ability to reproduce. An artificial species was created to counteract the resulting dwindling workforce, until it revolted and formed its own subterranean society. When humanity is ravaged by a virus, a lone human is sent into the depths below to investigate the secrets of how this new species procreates, only to discover the monstrous ways they have evolved…

The new theatrical cut for JUNK HEAD debuted in March 2021. Montreal's 25th Fantasia International Film Festival streamed the new cut in August 2021. This was the new edit's North American premiere. The film won the Cigogne d'or prize for animated film at the 2021 Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival.

The film's original cut debuted in 2017.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web