Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange Anime Streams Full Promotional Video

The official website for Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange , the television anime of Masahito Soda and Kuro Tomiyama 's Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange manga, debuted the anime's full promotional video on Saturday.

The anime's website also notes that the first episode is screening in previews at Toronto during Fan Expo Canada this weekend and Anime Toronto next weekend . Anime Toronto's screening will also have sound director Takeshi Takadera for a talk session. The first episode previously premiered at Anime Expo in Los Angeles in July and at Anime Revolution in Vancouver last weekend.

© Masahito Soda, Kuro Yomiyama, KODANSHA/ "Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange" Production Committee

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere on the onandchannels on September 30 at 5:30 p.m. JST (4:30 a.m. EDT).will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

The story of how three young firefighters destined to save Japan grow in spirit! Toake Daigo burns with remarkable talent and unparalleled determination. Onoda Shun struggles against the walls blocking his own path. Nakamura Yuki hopes to become one of the few female members of the special rescue corps known as " Orange ." When these three young firefighters who share the goal of becoming members of Orange come together, the story of how Japan will one day be saved begins... and what looms before them is a crisis that endangers the entire country!

Masahiko Murata ( Naruto Shippūden , To Your Eternity ) is directing the series at Brains Base . Hitomi Tsuruta ( World Trigger ) and Koji Yabuno ( Space Brothers ) are designing the characters. Shinzō Fujita ( To Your Eternity ) is in charge of series composition.

Soda and Tomiyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2020.

Viz Media published all 20 volumes of Soda's original Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M ( Megumi no Daigo ) manga. Soda serialized the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1995 to 1999.