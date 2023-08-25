North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 20-26

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Accel World Novel 26 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 2 Cite Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 5 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

The Greatest Magician's Ultimate Quest: I Woke from a 300 Year Slumber to a World of Disappointment Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 23

Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 4 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 25

Hollow Regalia : Between the Dragon and the Deep Blue Sea Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 6 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 21

I'm Not the Hero! Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 24

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Loner Life in Another World Novel 6 Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 22

Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 24

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 5 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 4 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 25

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 24 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 23

Otherside Picnic Novel 8 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 22

The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Sasaki and Miyano : Second-Years Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Sentenced to Be a Hero Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Spice and Wolf Novel 24 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Spy Classroom Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

Sword Art Online Novel 27 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 16 Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22