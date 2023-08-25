×
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 20-26

posted on by Alex Mateo
Reincarnated as a Sword, Engage Kiss anime; I Don't Know Which Is Love, Touge Oni manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Engage Kiss BD Aniplex of America US$139.98 August 22
Ranking of Kings Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVD Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 August 22
Ranking of Kings Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition BD Crunchyroll/Funimation US$89.98 August 22
Reincarnated as a Sword BD Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 August 22

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 7 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 22
After We Gazed at the Starry Sky GN Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Bakemonogatari GN 19 Vertical US$12.95 August 22
Blood on the Tracks GN 14 Vertical US$12.95 August 22
Cat-Eyed Boy GN 1 (hardcover) Viz Media US$34.99 August 22
A Certain Magical Index GN 27 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 8 Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 22
Classroom of the Elite GN 7 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 22
Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 8 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 22
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 9 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 22
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN Box Set 2 Vertical US$77.95 August 22
Durarara!! Re;Dollars Arc GN 8 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Honey Lemon Soda GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
I Don't Know Which Is Love GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 7 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Spin-off: The Red Dragon Academy for Girls GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 14 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 22
In the Land of Leadale GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Interspecies Reviewers GN 8 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 20 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Spin-off: The Red Dragon Academy for Girls GN 1 Yen Press US$13.00 August 22
Land of the Lustrous GN 12 Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 22
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 6 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 5 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 22
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 6 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Masamune-kun's Revenge GN 4 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 22
MonsTABOO GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 8 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 22
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 2 Seven Seas US$14.99 August 22
Okinawa GN (hardcover) Fantagraphics US$29.99 August 22
Oshi no Ko GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Otherside Picnic GN 6 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 22
Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie -Rebellion- The Complete Omnibus Edition GN Yen Press US$23.99 August 22
Ragna Crimson GN 10 Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 22
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 6 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 20 Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 22
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 20 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Slasher Maidens GN 8 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Something's Wrong With Us GN 16 Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 22
Sorry For My Familiar GN 11 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 22
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Sunbeams in the Sky GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Touge Oni GN 1 Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
What This World Is Made Of GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Yokohama Station SF GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 August 22
Yowamushi Pedal GN 23 Yen Press US$23.99 August 22

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After We Gazed at the Starry Sky GN Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Bakemonogatari GN 19 Vertical US$7.99 August 22
Boss Bride Days GN 8 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 22
Cat-Eyed Boy GN 1 Viz Media US$19.99 August 22
A Certain Magical Index GN 27 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Classroom of the Elite GN 7 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 22
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 9 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 22
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Durarara!! Re;Dollars Arc GN 8 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 3 J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 23
Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 8 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 22
Gamaran: Shura GN 11 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 22
Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 6 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 22
Honey Lemon Soda GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 15 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 22
I Don't Know Which Is Love GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 7 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Spin-off: The Red Dragon Academy for Girls GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 14 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 22
In the Land of Leadale GN 4 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Spin-off: The Red Dragon Academy for Girls GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 5 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 22
Land of the Lustrous GN 12 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 22
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GNs 1-3 Viz Media US$6.99 each August 22
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 5 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 22
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Mieruko-chan Anthology GN 0 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
MonsTABOO GN 4 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 8 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 22
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 22
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 2 J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 23
Oshi no Ko GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 3 Kodansha USA US$13.99 August 22
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 6 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 20 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 22
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 20 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Slasher Maidens GN 8 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Something's Wrong With Us GN 16 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 22
Sorry For My Familiar GN 11 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 22
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 3 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Sunbeams in the Sky GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Touge Oni GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 4 Yen Press US$6.
What This World Is Made Of GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
WITCH WATCH GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 22
Yokohama Station SF GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 22
Yowamushi Pedal GN 23Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 22

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accel World Novel 26Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Hollow Regalia: Between the Dragon and the Deep Blue Sea Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Loner Life in Another World Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 22
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 22
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Sasaki and Miyano: Second-Years Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Sentenced to Be a Hero Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Spice and Wolf Novel 24Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Spy Classroom Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
Sword Art Online Novel 27Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 16Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 22
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 3Please One Peace US$14.95 August 22

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accel World Novel 26Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
The Greatest Magician's Ultimate Quest: I Woke from a 300 Year Slumber to a World of Disappointment Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 23
Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 25
Hollow Regalia: Between the Dragon and the Deep Blue Sea Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 21
I'm Not the Hero! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 24
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Loner Life in Another World Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 22
Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 24
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 25
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 24Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 23
Otherside Picnic Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 22
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Sasaki and Miyano: Second-Years Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Sentenced to Be a Hero Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Spice and Wolf Novel 24Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Spy Classroom Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
Sword Art Online Novel 27Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 16Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 22
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 3Please One Peace US$14.95 August 22

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$59.99 August 25

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Anime BookCite Viz Media US$19.99 August 22
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Official Art Works BookAnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$22.99 August 22


