News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 20-26
posted on by Alex Mateo
Reincarnated as a Sword, Engage Kiss anime; I Don't Know Which Is Love, Touge Oni manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Engage Kiss BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$139.98
|August 22
|Ranking of Kings Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|August 22
|Ranking of Kings Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$89.98
|August 22
|Reincarnated as a Sword BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|August 22
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 22
|After We Gazed at the Starry Sky GNCite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Bakemonogatari GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 22
|Blood on the Tracks GN 14Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 22
|Cat-Eyed Boy GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$34.99
|August 22
|A Certain Magical Index GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Classroom of the Elite GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 22
|Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 22
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 22
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN Box Set 2Please
|Vertical
|US$77.95
|August 22
|Durarara!! Re;Dollars Arc GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|I Don't Know Which Is Love GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Spin-off: The Red Dragon Academy for Girls GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 22
|In the Land of Leadale GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Interspecies Reviewers GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Spin-off: The Red Dragon Academy for Girls GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 22
|Land of the Lustrous GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 22
|The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Masamune-kun's Revenge GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 22
|MonsTABOO GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 22
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Okinawa GN (hardcover)Please
|Fantagraphics
|US$29.99
|August 22
|Oshi no Ko GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Otherside Picnic GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie -Rebellion- The Complete Omnibus Edition GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|August 22
|Ragna Crimson GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 22
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Slasher Maidens GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Sorry For My Familiar GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Sunbeams in the Sky GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Touge Oni GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|What This World Is Made Of GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Yokohama Station SF GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|August 22
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After We Gazed at the Starry Sky GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Bakemonogatari GN 19Cite
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|August 22
|Boss Bride Days GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 22
|Cat-Eyed Boy GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|August 22
|A Certain Magical Index GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Classroom of the Elite GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 22
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 22
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Durarara!! Re;Dollars Arc GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 23
|Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 22
|Gamaran: Shura GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 22
|Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 22
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 22
|I Don't Know Which Is Love GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Spin-off: The Red Dragon Academy for Girls GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 22
|In the Land of Leadale GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Spin-off: The Red Dragon Academy for Girls GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 22
|Land of the Lustrous GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 22
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess GNs 1-3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|August 22
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 22
|The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Mieruko-chan Anthology GN 0Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|MonsTABOO GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 22
|My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 22
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 23
|Oshi no Ko GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|August 22
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 22
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Slasher Maidens GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 22
|Sorry For My Familiar GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 22
|Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Sunbeams in the Sky GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Touge Oni GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|What This World Is Made Of GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|WITCH WATCH GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Yokohama Station SF GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 22
|Yowamushi Pedal GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 22
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accel World Novel 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Hollow Regalia: Between the Dragon and the Deep Blue Sea Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 22
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 22
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Sasaki and Miyano: Second-Years Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Sentenced to Be a Hero Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Spice and Wolf Novel 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Spy Classroom Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Sword Art Online Novel 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 22
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 3Please
|One Peace
|US$14.95
|August 22
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accel World Novel 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|The Greatest Magician's Ultimate Quest: I Woke from a 300 Year Slumber to a World of Disappointment Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 23
|Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 25
|Hollow Regalia: Between the Dragon and the Deep Blue Sea Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 21
|I'm Not the Hero! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 24
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Through Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 22
|Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 24
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 25
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 24Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 23
|Otherside Picnic Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 22
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Sasaki and Miyano: Second-Years Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Sentenced to Be a Hero Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Spice and Wolf Novel 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Spy Classroom Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Sword Art Online Novel 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 22
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 3Please
|One Peace
|US$14.95
|August 22
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|August 25
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Anime BookCite
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|August 22
|Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Official Art Works BookAnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|August 22
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.