Yen Press Licenses 3 Manga, 4 Light Novel Series for February 2024 Release

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed three manga and four light novel series for release in February 2024. The company also revealed that it release the Black Summoner light novels in print.

The new acquisitions include:

Ako and Bambi

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: When amateur novelist Bambi moves into a new, cheap place, he's shocked to find it's already occupied—by the ghost of a high school girl. With one amnesiac ghost girl, Ako, haunting the apartment, the stories practically write themselves! But as the days pass and they get closer, he starts wondering exactly who she is...and what she is to him.

From the author of Horimiya comes a sweet slice-of-life that transcends the boundaries of life and death!



Title:mangaAuthors:(story), Chill Ukai (art),(character design)Summary: The awkward-yet-heartwarming love story of a scorned, incompetent villainess and an unapproachable, genius villain.

Eleven years ago, Brigitte, the heiress of the Meidell earldom, formed a contract with the weakest type of spirit. Since then, she's been looked down on by all the other nobles, and her fiancé, the prince, even made a public spectacle of ending their engagement. The duke of the Water Clan's son, Yuri, is her only classmate who seems unaffected by these rumors. Yuri is feared for his incredible abilities and icy personality, but with him on her side, Brigitte's fortunes just might change....



Whoever Steals This Book

Title:mangaAuthor: Nowaki FukamidoriSummary: In a town where people live surrounded by books, there is a library overflowing with endless tomes—the Mikurakan. Its founder was Mifuyu's great-grandfather, and her father is its manager…but Mifuyu herself hates books. One day, a collection of books is stolen, and a mysterious message is left behind: “Whoever steals this book shall be pursued by the flag of magical realism.” Thus, the town begins to shift into something out of a tale…and Mifuyu realizes she must venture into the worlds of stories to save her home!

Title:light novelAuthor:(story),(art)Summary: Seiichirou Kondou is a 29-year-old accountant and major workaholic. When he's accidentally transported to another world, not only does he demand a job, but he starts whipping the lackadaisical Royal Accounting Department into shape! When he gets in over his head and nearly dies from overwork, the handsome Commander Aresh steps in to save him, and the two develop a unique, physical relationship...as a form of medical treatment?!

Miss Savage Fang

Title:light novelAuthor:(story),(art)Summary: Mylene has it all: She's the daughter of nobility, she boasts incredible aptitude with magic and the blade, and she possesses striking vermilion-tinged locks that signify she has been chosen by God. Yet this elegant warrior hides a shocking secret—inside her lurks the soul of the strongest mercenary in history, Savage Fang. In his past life, Savage Fang cut down countless foes of superior ability for his employers with nothing but cunning and strength. Now reborn as Mylene, this former sellsword will use her past experience and newfound powers to shape the world as she sees fit…even if she has to get her aristocratic peers involved along the way!

You Are My Regret

Title:light novelAuthor:(story),(art)Summary: Yuzuru Amida is filled with regret. Although he fell in love with free-spirited Ai Mizuno in middle school, he never managed to tell her how he felt and they subsequently drifted apart. But when Yuzuru reunites with Ai by chance in the summer after his first year of high school, he realizes that his feelings for her haven't changed in the slightest. As this pair of total opposites gets reacquainted, however, they sometimes butt heads and find themselves at odds with each other. When all is said and done, will they end up as friends...or something more?

The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party!

Title:light novelAuthor: Nagawasabi64 (story), Kawaku (art)Summary: Young gamer Shuutarou is among the lucky few chosen to playtest Eternity, the latest VRMMORPG, and he wastes no time in activating his unique dungeon creation skill…at the exact moment when the game glitches out! Now he and his fellow playtesters are trapped, and their very lives are at stake. Shuutarou happens to end up in the one area that has yet to be patched into the game: the final-boss lair where the six Evil Overlords lurk. They promptly declare him their master—and with Eternity's strongest baddies on his team, Shuutarou is up for any adventures this new life will throw at him!

