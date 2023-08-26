Barbie Surpasses The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Highest-Earning 2023 Film in N. America

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

Barbie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Thursday that Greta Gerwig's live-actionfilm has surpassedin North America as the highest-earning film of 2023. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned US$581,701,242 in the United States, surpassingdomestic gross of US$574,329,790.

The Barbie film has earned a worldwide gross of US$1,295,201,000 and is close to surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's worldwide earnings of US$1,359,114,753. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently the highest-earning movie of 2023 so far worldwide.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in Japan on April 28 and has earned over US$100 million (about 13.74 billion yen) in Japan as of August 17, becoming the highest-earning film to open in Japan in 2023 so far. Although other anime films such as The First Slam Dunk and Suzume have higher overall box office totals, they did not open in 2023. The film is also now the highest-earning Universal Pictures film in Japan.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

NBCUniversal's Peacock service began streaming the film on August 3.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.

Sources: Variety (Rebecca Rubin), Box Office Mojo (link 2)