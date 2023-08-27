6 Zombie Land Saga Voice Actresses Voice Cameos in Latest Episode of Zom 100 Anime

Members if in-anime group Franchouchou voice zombie characters in Zom 100

The Twitter accounts for the Zombie Land Saga anime and the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime revealed on Monday that the sixth episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead featured cameos from the cast members of the in-anime idol group Franchouchou from Zombie Land Saga : Kaede Hondo , Asami Tano , Risa Taneda , Maki Kawase , Rika Kinugawa , Minami Tanaka . The voice actresses all voiced zombie roles in the latest episode. The Twitter account for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead asked fans if they could figure out when the voice actresses appeared in the episode.

The Twitter account for Zombie Land Saga also posted an illustration to commemorate the collaboration.

The sixth episode premiered in Japan on Sunday, but some streaming services including Netflix , Hulu , and Crunchyroll will start streaming the episode on Monday due to production circumstances.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead premiered in Japan on July 9. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll , Hulu and Netflix in the United States on July 9.

Kazuki Kawagoe is directing the anime at studio BUG FILMS and Hanako Ueda is the assistant director. Hiroshi Seko is overseeing the series scripts, Kii Tanaka is the character designer, and Junpei Fukuchi is the zombie designer. Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music. Maiko Gōda is in charge of "music selection" and dugout is in charge of sound production. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd is producing the anime. KANA-BOON are performing the opening theme song "Song of the Dead," and Shiyui is performing the ending theme song "Happiness of the Dead."

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel anime premiered in Japan in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the sequel as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime will have a film project.