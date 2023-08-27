Crunchyroll to Stream A Sign of Affection, Sasaki & Peeps, The Witch & the Beast, 3 More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it will stream six more anime titles:

The television anime adaptation of's) manga will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS in January 2024.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

With these hands, I want to tell you that I love you… The manga by Suu Morishita has sold over 3,400,000 copies to date (including digital copies), and has placed in many award rankings while receiving strong reactions all over social media. Yuki, a deaf college student, is struggling one day when an upperclassman from her school, Itsuomi, helps her out. Itsuomi isn't put off at all by her lack of hearing and interacts with her naturally. As he gradually opens up a new world to her, Yuki begins to develop feelings for Itsuomi... Thus begins the pure love story of Yuki, a deaf college girl, and Itsuomi, her upperclassman who travels the world with her.

Sumire Morohoshi plays the character of Yuki Itose in the anime and Yū Miyazaki plays Itsuomi Nagi.

Yūta Murano ( Kakushigoto , Brave Beats ) is in charge of storyboards, and is also directing the anime at Ajia-do . Yoko Yonaiyama ( Uma Yuru , Ya Boy Kongming! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kasumi Sakai (Animation Director for Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Komi Can't Communicate , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is composing the music.

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English.

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in the Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The manga also inspired a musical stage play adaptation in 2021.

The anime adaptation of author(also known as Jinei Mirai) and illustrator's) light novel series will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS in 2024.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Our protagonist, Ars Louvent, was reincarnated in another world as the young son of a minor noble who owns a small domain. Ars was not particularly strong or intelligent, but he was born with the Appraisal Skill that's able to see others' abilities and statuses. He uses his skill to find the best hidden talents in the world to make their small, weak domain into the best. An isekai tale about unification is about to start, featuring the kind-hearted Ars and the unique talents he manages to find!

The cast includes:

Takao Kato ( To Love-Ru , Zoids ) is directing the anime at Studio Mother . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is handling the series composition. Yūko Yahiro ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is the sound director. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) is composing the music.

The light novel series debuted in October 2019 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. A manga adaptation launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket in June 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing has licensed the manga adaptation and light novel series (under its Vertical imprint).

The poker-themed anime's second season will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France and French-speaking countries, Spain and Portugal), Africa, Oceania, CIS, and India in January 2024.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

After discovering that his orphanage was on the brink of closing due to financial stress, Finn, who was living freely on the streets, set out for a casino with the aim of making a fortune. However, nothing could have prepared Finn for the nightmare that was awaiting him. Once there, Finn encountered a car chase and bloody shootout caused by a manʼs “lucky” card. Finn will eventually learn what the shootout was about. The world order can be controlled by a set of 52 X-Playing cards with the power to bestow different superhuman powers and abilities to the ones that possess them. With these cards, people can access the hidden power of the “buddy” that can be found within themselves. There is a secret group of players called High Card , who have been directly ordered by the king of Fourland to collect the cards that have been scattered throughout the kingdom, while moonlighting as employees of the luxury car maker Pinochle. Scouted to become the groupʼs fifth member, Finn soon joins the players on a dangerous mission to find these cards. “All you need in life are manners, dignity, and the will to bet on your own life.” However, Whoʼs Who, the rival car maker obsessed with defeating Pinochle, and the Klondikes, the infamous Mafia family, stand in the way of the gang. A frenzied battle amongst these card-obsessed players, fueled by justice, desire, and revenge, is about to begin!

The season will premiere in January 2024 and will feature a returning cast and staff:

The anime stars:

Publisher TMS , author Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui franchise ), and his younger brother Hikaru Muno ( Kakegurui novel) are credited with the original work, and Ebimo is credited as the original character designer. Junichi Wada ( The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan , Caligula , Sakugan ) is directing the anime at Studio Hibari . Naoki Kuroyanagi is overseeing the series scripts, and Kenichi Yamashita , Kazuhiko Inukai , and Shingo Nagai are writing the scripts. Nozomi Kawano is designing the characters, and Ryō Takahashi is composing the music. TMS Entertainment is producing the anime.

The first season premiered on the AT-X channel on January 9, then on Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 .

The television anime adaptation of writerand illustrator's) novels will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS in 2024.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Sasaki is a middle-aged office worker living in Japan. Feeling drained by the vapid corporate world, he heads to the pet shop in search of a new companion. There he finds an adorable bird named Peeps and takes him home. But Sasaki quickly learns that Peeps isn't your average bird…he's a powerful mage from another world! Together, they embark on a magical adventure filled with swords and sorcery.

The anime stars Tomokazu Sugita as Sasaki and Aoi Yūki as Pii-chan/Peeps. Rie Takahashi will voice Hoshizaki, and Akari Kitō will voice Otonari-san (Next-Door Neighbor).

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , Tales of Wedding Rings ) is designing the characters.

Kadokawa published the first volume of the novel series in January 2021 with illustrations by Kantoku , and the novels are ongoing. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English. The novels won the Tankōban and the Novel categories of the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Pureji Osho also has a manga adaptation that runs on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.



The second season of the television anime ofand's) light novel series will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Germany), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India in October 2023.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

After years as a workaholic, Sei's dream of a life of leisure has finally come true! She's summoned to a magical kingdom where she crafts lifesaving potions and becomes the most valued citizen. But will her love of research hurt her chances with Albert?

The anime's main cast and most of its main staff members are returning from the first season. Scott MacDonald replaces Tomoyasu Hosoi as art director. Katsuhiro Kawano is now credited as music producer (not to be confused with returning staff member Aira Yūki , who is still credited for "music produce").

The first season premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the series as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub .

Tachibana launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print in February 2017, with illustrations by Yasuyuki Syuri . Fujiazuki 's manga adaptation launched on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation.

The television anime adaptation of's) manga will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS in January 2024.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

It all started with the 17 "Origins," whose powers were passed down to individuals who still exist around the world today. A man carrying a coffin and a girl with the eyes of a beast appear in a town. The girl was once cursed by a witch and now searches for her in order to undo the curse. Is the witch who appears before them the quarry they've been searching for? And how can the curse be undone? This quest for revenge against an evil witch begins rolling when the beast captures the witch. This magnificent and intense dark fantasy begins now!

The anime will premiere on TBS and BS11 in January 2024.

The anime stars Yō Taichi as Guideau and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ashaf.

Takayuki Hamana ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Hiroya Iijima ( Afro Samurai ) is designing the characters.

Satake launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.



