HIDIVE Streams English Dub for Penguindrum Compilation Films on September 2

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will add the English dub of director Kunihiko Ikuhara 's Re:cycle of Penguindrum two-part compilation film project on September 2 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The English dub cast includes:

The English dub staff includes John Swasey as ADR director, Patrick Marrero as ADR engineer, Brent Marshall as mix engineer, and Marta Bechtol as ADR scriptwriter.

The company screened the first film at the Anime Boston 2023 event on April 7, and screened the second film at the event on April 8. The screenings marked each film's North American premiere. HIDIVE then added the films on its streaming service on April 10.

The Re:cycle of Penguindrum film project re-edits all 24 episodes of the television anime, but also adds new sequences and new characters. The first film, Re:cycle of Penguindrum Part 1: Your Train is the Survival Tactic , opened in April 2022. The second film, Re:cycle of Penguindrum Part 2: I Love You , opened in July 2022.

Ikuhara directed the film project, and Lily Hoshino is credited for the original character designs. Brains Base is also credited for the original television version's production, while Lapin Track produced the film version. Scriptwriter Takayo Ikami , character designer Terumi Nishii , musical composer Yukari Hashimoto , art director Chieko Nakamura ( Studio Cocolo ), icon designer Wataru Osakabe , sound director Yō Yamada , and sound effects artist Tomokazu Mitsui all returned from the original television anime series.

The original anime from director Kunihiko Ikuhara ( Revolutionary Girl Utena , Yuri Kuma Arashi , several Sailor Moon television series) aired in 2011. Otome Yōkai Zakuro manga creator Lily Hoshino handled the original character designs for the 24-episode television series.

Source: HIDIVE