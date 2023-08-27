Hoshikuzu Telepath Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Miku Itō's Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Rasuko Ōkuma 's Hoshikuzu Telepath ( Stardust Telepath ) manga posted the anime's second promotional video on Sunday. The video previews Miku Itō 's opening theme song "Ten to Sen" (Points and Lines).

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is a (self-professed) alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.

The series stars:

Yurie Funato as Umika Konohoshi



©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

Seria Fukagawa as Yū Akeuchi



©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

Moe Nagamuta as Haruno Takaragi

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

Shiki Aoki as Matataki Raimon

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

Natsumi Takamori as Emihara, Umika's teacher

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

Hina Yomiya as Honami Konohoshi, Umika's younger sister

©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

The anime will premiere in October.

Kaori ( Yuyushiki , The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi . Kaori and Natsuko Takahashi ( Yuyushiki , Comic Girls ) are in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Sakai ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero ) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.

SoundOrion performs the ending theme song "Tentaizu" (Celestial Map).

The 4-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022.

The manga was nominated for Best Printed Manga in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021.

