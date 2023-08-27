MF Books' live-streamed 10th anniversary special announced on Sunday that Hisaya Amagishi 's Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools ( Madо̄gushi Dahlia wa Utsumukanai or Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More ) novel series is inspiring a television anime.

J-Novel Club is publishing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

After dying of overwork in Japan, Dahlia is reborn into a world filled with magic. Raised by a master of magical toolmaking, she develops a passion for the craft and becomes engaged to her father's apprentice. Before her father can see her wed, however, he suddenly passes away. As if this weren't enough, on the day before their wedding, her fiancé announces that he's in love—but not with her! Dahlia finally realizes she needs to live for herself. She vows to be her own woman from now on and devote herself to her craft, even if it's not quite the quiet life she was hoping for! From a chance encounter with a knight to starting her own company, there are challenges aplenty on the horizon. But this young craftswoman is no longer a shrinking violet—she's Dahlia, and she's ready to bloom.

Amagishi launched the original story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2018, and Kadokawa and Frontier Works ' MF Books imprint began publishing the novel series with illustrations by KEI in October of that year. MF Books published the eighth volume in June 2022.

Megumi Sumikawa and KEI 's manga adaptation debuted on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in April 2019. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in September 2022. Seven Seas publishes the manga in English.

Source: Comic Natalie