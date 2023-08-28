Bang Brave Bang Bravern Original TV Anime Reveals Production Designer

Cygames and Cygames Pictures started streaming the third "Designer Introduction" video for their and Masami Obari 's Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern ( Bang Brave Bang Bravern ) original television anime project on Monday. The video reveals different setting images designed by production designer Kenji Teraoka :

Obari () is directing the original robot series at anime studio).

Teraoka served as mechanical designer for several anime series including Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Aldnoah.Zero , and AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline among others.

Teraoka also served as mechanical designer in several Mobile Suit Gundam series such as Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam AGE , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , and, most recently, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury . Teraoka is also the mechanical designer for the Mobile Suit Gundam 00F , Mobile Suit Gundam 00I , and Mobile Suit Gundam 00I 2314 manga.

The anime's staff previously announced MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura as mechanical designers.

