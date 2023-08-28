Battan's Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto Manga Gets Live-Action Series on October 9

Manga about rival sisters launched in 2021

The October issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed last Thursday that Battan 's Kemutai Ane to Zurui Imōto ( Annoying and cunning sisters ) manga will get a live-action television drama adaptation, which will premiere on October 9. The magazine also published the manga's final chapter last Thursday.

Battan drew an illustration to celebrate the manga's live-action drama adaptation announcement:

The manga's live-action adaptation will premiere on October 9 on TV Tokyo 's Drama Premium 23 programming block at 11:06 p.m. JST.

The manga's story centers on Jun and her younger sister Ran. The sisters lost contact with each other because of Ran's husband Ritsu, who was Jun's former lover. They meet again after eight years of not having any communication with each other, at their mother's funeral. The sisters become so conscious of each other, the three of them end up living together, and the gears of love start to slowly slip.

Battan 's Run Away With Me, Girl ( Kakeochi Girl ) manga launched in Kodansha 's now defunct Hatsu Kiss digital manga magazine in October 2018, and ended in February 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in December 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's first volume in English in December 2022, and the third and final volume on May 2.

