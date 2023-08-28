Crunchyroll Streams Sword Art Online -FULLDIVE- 10th Anniversary Event

Event took place last November in Tokyo

Sword Art Online

announced on Monday that it will stream the10th anniversary event for theseries on Tuesday in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and India.

The franchise 's 10th anniversary event took place on November 6, 2022 in Tokyo. The event features orchestral performances, animation, a story by original creator Reki Kawahara , and more.

Performers Eir Aoi , ASCA , Luna Haruna , and ReoNa , who have all sung theme songs for the series, were at the event. Together with FictionJunction , they performed the 10 anniversary's theme song "Sо̄kyū no Fanfare" (Fanfare of the Blue Sky).

The original Sword Art Online anime premiered in July 2012. Sword Art Online II debuted in July 2014.

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018, and streamed on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 , the anime's "Final Season," premiered in July 2020, and it ended in September 2020.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021. Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night , the second film, was slated to open in September 2022 but opened in October 2022 after a delay.

The franchise is launching a "brand-new original film project."



