Kou Yoneda's Even So, I Will Love You Tenderly Spinoff Manga Gets 2nd Edition Release in English

Juné will release 2nd edition of Yoneda's originalmanga this fall

© Kou Yoneda, Juné Manga

No Touching At All

Soredemo, Yasashii Koi wo Suru

Juné announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it will release a second edition of the single-volume spinoff manga to'smanga titled) in English with a new localization.

The company licensed the manga in November 2014. It describes the manga's story:

Ryo Onoda is a straight guy and he is three years younger than Harumi Deguchi. They have nothing in common and at first, they were just friends. But that's not enough for Harumi- he wants more from Ryo and he realizes that he has fallen in love with him. Feeling anxious and emotional, he wants to tell him how he feels… but he can't. Fearing rejection, he'd rather be just friends and not ruin what he has with him. Here- we have a story of pain, sorrow and happiness of being in love. Even So, I Will Love You Tenderly is the side story featuring the couple Onoda x Deguchi from " No Touching At All ."

Juné will release a second edition of Yoneda's No Touching At All ( Dōshitemo Furetakunai ) boys-love manga with a new localization this fall. Yoneda serialized the manga in Craft from 2007 to 2008. Digital Manga Publishing licensed and published the manga in North America in 2010.

A live-action film adaptation of No Touching At All premiered in May 2014.

Source: Juné's Twitter account