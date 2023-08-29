Meiji's I'm Not the Hero! Manga Ends in Next Chapter

© Meiji, Usber, Hana Amano, Kadokawa

The October issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday that's) manga, the adaptation ofand's light novel series of the same title, will end in the magazine's next issue on September 26.

Meiji launched the manga in Monthly Comp Ace in December 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the fourth volume in December 2022.

J-Novel Club releases the original light novel series and describes the story:

Once upon a time, there was a middle-aged Japanese salaryman, a schoolgirl, and a speed demon of a truck driver. The man tried to rescue the girl from the truck, and... Well, I bet you can guess what happened next. That man was me, by the way—“was” being the operative word, because the next thing I knew, I came to inside the world of my favorite game, Braves and Blades, as Rex Tauren. Rex is the most powerful character in the early stages of BB, a level 50 jack-of-all-trades who's got tons of class skills and one huge drawback—Rex is only a minor character, so past the tutorial stage, his growth rate tanks and he's all but useless. In other words, my quest is now to find BB's true protagonist and dump all of this saving-the-world stuff on them. I just wanna kick back and... Hold up! Why does everyone keep calling me the hero?!

Usber launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2020. Kadokawa published the light novel series' first volume with illustrations by Amano in December 2020, and the third volume in May 2022.

Source: Monthly Comp Ace October issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.