Acquire Announces New Ancient Weapon Holly Action Game for PS5, PC

Acquire announced on Wednesday that it is developing and publishing a new dungeon-crawler action game titled Ancient Weapon Holly for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in 2024. The company streamed a trailer:

The company describes the story:

Among the multitude of weapons created, an autonomous weapon resembling a young girl was completed. Her arms could crack the earth like a whip, demolish any building in her path, and her red eyes mercilessly killed people one after another.

This girl was named 'Holly' by the people, and due to her overwhelming power, she was sealed deep within the earth.

After tens of thousands of years, the only emotion Holly felt upon awakening from her slumber in the dark magic ruins was an insurmountable hatred for humans.

"Humanity, perish."

Even though her weapon functions have degraded and she can now only slightly damage the ground or walls, Holly's vendetta against the world above has just begun.