'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Theme Song Artists, October 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hiroyuki's Girlfriend, Girlfriend ( Kanojo mo Kanojo ) manga started streaming a commercial video for the anime's second season on Wednesday. The video reveals its October 6 premiere, and previews the opening theme song "Dramatic ni Koi Shitai" (I Want to Fall in Love Dramatically) by Hikari Codama . The anime's website also revealed the second season's ending theme song "Forira" by ClariS .

The second season will premiere on October 6 on the Animeism programming block on the MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS channels at 2:23 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. JST (effectively October 7), respectively. The anime's first broadcast on MBS and TBS will start at 2:28 a.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The new season will feature a new staff and studio with some returning members. is returning to oversee the series scripts. is designing the characters. is handling the music production with cooperation from

Masakazu Miyake ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ) is the art director. Haruko Seto ( Too Cute Crisis ) is handling color design. Noriko Wada is the director of photography. Yumiko Nakaba ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is editing. Satoshi Motoyama ( The irregular at magic high school ) is returning as the sound director at HALF H·P STUDIO .

Aoi Koga will voice Risa Hoshizaki in the series.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2021 on the Animeism programming block on the MBS and TBS channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime stars Junya Enoki as Naoya Mukai, Ayane Sakura as Saki Saki, Azumi Waki as Nagisa Minase, Ayana Taketatsu as Rika Hoshizaki, and Rie Takahashi as Shino Kiryū.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!

Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) directed the first season at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) was in charge of series scripts. Akiko Toyoda ( Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Keiichirō Ōchi , Kazuhiko Inukai , and Mayumi Morita wrote the scripts. Miki Sakurai and Tatsuhiko Saiki composed the music.

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2020, and ended it on May 24. Kodansha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume on July 14.