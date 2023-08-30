PlayStation Plus Service Raises Prices for Annual Subscription Tiers on September 6

New prices affect all regions

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Wednesday that it is increasing the annual subscription prices of its PlayStation Plus online gaming subscription service across all regions beginning on September 6 (current annual subscribers will not see the new price until their next renewal date after November 6). The new 12-month subscription prices are as follows:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription : US$79.99 / €71.99 / £59.99 / 6,800 yen ( up from US$59.99 / €49.99 / £49.99 / 5,143 yen)

: US$79.99 / €71.99 / £59.99 / 6,800 yen ( US$59.99 / €49.99 / £49.99 / 5,143 yen) PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription : US$134.99 / €125.99 / £99.99 / 11,700 yen ( up from US$99.99 / €99.99 / £83.99 / 8,600 yen)

: US$134.99 / €125.99 / £99.99 / 11,700 yen ( US$99.99 / €99.99 / £83.99 / 8,600 yen) PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription : US$159.99 / €151.99 / £119.99 / 13,900 yen (up from US$119.99 / €119.99 / £99.99 / 12,500 yen)

PlayStation Plus is required for many online multiplayer games, and the service also offers several free games each month. PlayStation Plus Essential gives subscribers access to online multiplayer games, two free games a month (curated by SIE), and cloud storage for saves. The Extra tier has everything from Essential, but also includes access to a back catalog of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. The Premium tier has everything from Essential and Extra, but also includes a back catalog of PlayStation 3 games, and access to a select catalog of PlayStation , PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable games, as well as playing games via streaming through compatible devices, and time-limited trials on some games.

SIE updated its PlayStation Plus service in April 2022 to unify with its PlayStation Now cloud gaming service, introducing the Essential, Extra, and Premium subscription tiers.