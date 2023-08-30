Street Fighter 6 Game's Trailer Reveals September 27 Release Date for A.K.I. DLC Character

Gameplay shown for new DLC character

CAPCOM began streaming a new trailer for its Street Fighter 6 fighting game on Wednesday. The trailer shows gameplay for the game's next DLC character A.K.I., and also reveals the character's September 27 debut date.

The game launched on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game's new real-time commentary feature inclues commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature has subtitles available in 13 languages, and includes the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning cast includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I., returning character Ed in winter 2024, and returning character Akuma in spring 2024. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass.