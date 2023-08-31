Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's 3rd Trailer Previews Story

Koei Tecmo America revealed a new trailer for the action RPG Fate/Remnant on Tuesday. The video previews the game's story, exploration of the Edo-era town, as well as a crafting minigame.

Players can wander the streets of historical Edo, and shop at the mysterious store “Babyloni-ya" with currency earned through side quests. Materials can be used to upgrade the player character's skill tree, along with the skill trees of Saber and other Rogue Servants.

The game will launch in Japan on September 28, and on September 29 outside of Japan. Koei Tecmo America describes the game's story:

The 4th year of the Keian Era, Edo Period. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era. People were enjoying peace and tranquility. But, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, as the "Waxing Moon Ritual" unfolds in the shadows. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence of a Holy Grail War.

Rei Wataru , the artist for Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), is designing the characters. Hikaru Sakurai ( Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide ( Tokyo Babel ), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order , are supervising the game's story. CloverWorks is animating the game's intro video.

The game will be available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam ), and Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.

Sources: Press release, Fate/Samurai Remnant game's website