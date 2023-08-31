News
Live-Action Ya Boy Kongming! Show's Video Reveals Avu-chan as Maria Diesel
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the live-action series adaptation of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa's Ya Boy Kongming! (Paripi Kōmei) manga began streaming a video on Friday featuring singer-songwriter Avu-chan performing the song "I'm still alive today" as the character Maria Diesel. In the show's story, Maria Diesel is a world-famous singer and a former acquaintaince of BB Lounge bar owner Kobayashi.
⠀⠀ ＼ \\ // ／— 水10ドラマ「パリピ孔明」公式【9/27（水）よる10時スタート！】
#女王蜂 #アヴちゃん が歌う
「I'm still alive today」も初解禁！🎤⠀
／ // \\ ＼
アヴちゃん自らも作詞に参加！#向井理 さんも
「鳥肌が立った！」という圧巻の歌唱シーン✨
明日は…🚀#パリピ孔明
The series will premiere on September 27, and will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) in Fuji TV's "Shinsui 10 Drama" timeslot.Osamu Mukai (left in image right) plays Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang), while Moka Kamishiraishi plays protagonist Eiko.
Other cast members include:
- Mirai Moriyama as Owner Kobayashi
- Koharu Sugawara as Mia Iriomote
- Ryūbi Miyase as Kabe Taijin
- Rikako Yagi as Nanami Kuon
- Mandy Sekiguchi as Keiji Maezono
- Dean Fujioka as Liu Bei
Shūhei Shibue will be one of the directors for the series, with Nonji Nemoto as scriptwriter.
Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1. The company describes the manga:
General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!
The manga launched on Kodansha's Comic Days website in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021. Kodansha shipped the manga's 14th compiled book volume on July 6. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 12th volume on July 18.
The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video on April 18.
Sources: Live-action Ya Boy Kongming! show's Twitter account, Comic Natalie