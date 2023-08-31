Mikanuji's 'Senpai, Oishii desu ka?' Yuri Manga Ends

Yuri manga about overeating girl in pretend relationship with popular college girl launched in September 2021

© Mikanuji, Kadokawa

Senpai, Oishii Desu ka?

's web manga sitepublished the final chapter of's) manga on Wednesday.

The manga centers on Miho, who has a complex about eating after once being told that eating too much was not "womanlike." She has no interest in men, but has grown too annoyed by all her women friends telling her to get a boyfriend. So she enlists her younger brother to pretend to be her boyfriend on a date. But when her brother can't make it, the person who turns up instead to pretend to be her lover is the most popular girl in her college, Mori.

Mikanuji launched the manga in Young Ace Up in September 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2022.

Yen Press has published both Mikanuji 's Assorted Entanglements ( Fuzoroi no Renri ) and I Don't Need a Happy Ending ( Happy End wa Iranai ) yuri anthology manga in English. Mikanuji also wrote a short manga titled "The Women at a Certain Company" in the Whenever Our Eyes Meet... yuri manga anthology, which Yen Press has also published.

Source: Young Ace Up





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.