Pokémon Go Game Adds Paldea Region Pokémon on September 5

Shiny Lechonk among Pokémon to be added

Pokémon GO revealed in a new trailer on Wednesday that Paldean Pokémon will be joining the game on September 5.

The first wave will include the previously revealed starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, along with Lechonk. The second wave will add Nymble, Pawmi, Bombirdier, and Frigibax on September 10.

The game added Pokémon from the Alola region, including starters, from the Pokémon Sun and Moon games in February 2022. The app added some Pokémon from Galar from the Pokémon Sword and Shield games, which launched after Pokémon Sun and Moon, in August 2021. However, the game has not yet added the starters from that region.

Niantic and the The Pokémon Company International launched the Pokémon GO app in select countries including the United States in July 2016.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Nintendo Switch worldwide in November 2022. The games are getting new "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero" DLC with two parts. "The Teal Mask," the first part, will launch on September 13. The second DLC part "The Indigo Disk" is scheduled for winter.