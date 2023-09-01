Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Switch Game Announced for Spring 2024 Release

cosMo@Bousou-P writes main theme song for Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise-

Imagineer announced on Thursday a new game in its Fitness Boxing ( Fit Boxing ) series with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku titled Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise- (Exercise Together with Miku) for Nintendo Switch in Japan in spring 2024. The company streamed a teaser trailer:

cosMo@Bousou-P is writing the main theme song.

The game is a collaboration between Imagineer and Crypton Future Media .

The Fitness Boxing exercise games have players using the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to punch and dodge in sequence like a rhythm game, with one-on-one coaching by instructors. Imagineer published the original game as Switch's first exercise game in Japan in December 2018, and has since shipped or sold over 1 million copies worldwide. The latest entry in the franchise , Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise, launched in December 2020, with 500,000 copies shipped or sold worldwide in one month. The franchise has combined sales and shipments of 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Imagineer released the Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star game, a crossover with the Fist of the North Star series, for Switch in Japan last December and in the West on March 2.

The Fitness Boxing games for Switch inspired the Kimi to Fit Boxing (You and Fitness Boxing) television anime series in October 2021.

Crypton Future Media developed Hatsune Miku from Vocaloid technology. The name refers to both the software voicebank and its anthropomorphic mascot, who is marketed as a virtual idol.