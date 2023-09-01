Hiroki Ugawa's Post Kids Manga Enters Climax

Manga about post-apocalyptic courier kid launched in 2021

© Hiroki Ugawa, Shonengahosha

The October issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that'smanga will enter its climax soon.

Ugawa launched the manga in Young King Ours in October 2021. Shonengahosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022, and the second volume on January 30.

The manga is set in a post-apocalyptic world wracked by plague and warring city states. Cenozoic children with a natural immunity to disease were called "zombies" because of their blue skin. Most of these "zombies" work at the Universal Postal Institution, which handles deliveries within and outside the city. A rookie courier named Fumito gets caught up in a mysterious delivery request.

Ugawa ended his Nekogoze manga in February 2017. Ugawa began the series in July 2014. He then launched the Kuro no Sōzō Shōkanshi: Tenseisha no Hangyaku manga with author Sora Ikui in 2017 and ended the series in three volumes. The third volume shipped in June 2020.

Ugawa's 2001 manga Asagiri no Miko ( Priestesses of the Morning Mist or Shrine of the Morning Mist ) was adapted into a 12-episode television anime in 2002 starring Rie Kanda , Sayaka Ohara , Mayumi Asano , and Megumi Hayashibara . Tokyopop once published the manga in North America. Media Blasters licensed the anime for North American home video release, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in January 2021.