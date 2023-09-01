The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Blooming Clover Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about 765 Production's idol talent Kana Yabuki launched in 2017

The October issue of'smagazine revealed on August 25 that'smanga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on October 27.

The manga based on The IDOLM@STER Million Live! game launched in Dengeki Maoh in February 2017, with Bandai Namco Entertainment as its original creator. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2017, and the 14th volume on July 27. The 15th volume will ship on November 27.

The manga about 765 Production's unique idols centers on Kana Yabuki, who breathes a new life into the idol world with her singing.

Namco Bandai Games released the original The IDOLM@STER Million Live! game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The IDOLM@STER game series. The game initially featured the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allowed players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

The game's anime adaptation is currently running its theatrical preview screenings in Japan. The anime will have its television premiere in October.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.

The smartphone game also inspired a manga titled The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days Brand New Song , which launched in Ichijinsha 's Febri magazine in August 2017. Manga artist ima is drawing the series.

