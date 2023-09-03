A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime's Full Trailer Previews Masayoshi Ōishi's Opening Song, Announces More Staff

An advance screening for the television anime of Hatsuharu 's A Girl & Her Guard Dog ( Ojō to Banken-kun ) manga debuted the anime's full trailer on Sunday. The trailer previews the opening theme song "Suki ni Naccha Dame na Hito" (A Person You Shouldn't Fall in Love With) by Masayoshi Ōishi . The trailer also reveals the anime's additional staff members.

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime stars:

Akari Kitō as Isaku Senagaki

Yuichiro Umehara as Keiya Utō

Junya Enoki as Mikio Tanuki

Mai Nakahara as Kaori Sekiya

Nobuhiro Takamoto ( Beelzebub , VazzRock the Animation ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Aya Satsuki ( My Master Has No Tail , Too Cute Crisis ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yukiko Ban ( .hack//SIGN , Shining Tears X Wind , Yowamushi Pedal ) is designing the characters. Kitō will perform the anime's ending theme song "Magie×Magie."

The anime will premiere on September 28 on the TOKYO MX , Yomiuri TV , and BS Asahi channels. The anime's staff had first announced that it would premiere in October.

Hatsuharu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in Japan in October 2022. The manga has been on hiatus since March.

Kodansha USA released the manga's eighth volume digitally in English on March 21. The company also publishes Hatsuharu 's Can I Kiss You Every Day? manga in English.