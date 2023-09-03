×
News
A Girl & Her Guard Dog Anime's Full Trailer Previews Masayoshi Ōishi's Opening Song, Announces More Staff

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Skeleton Knight in Another World's Tsubasa Ito composes for anime premiering on September 28

An advance screening for the television anime of Hatsuharu's A Girl & Her Guard Dog (Ojō to Banken-kun) manga debuted the anime's full trailer on Sunday. The trailer previews the opening theme song "Suki ni Naccha Dame na Hito" (A Person You Shouldn't Fall in Love With) by Masayoshi Ōishi. The trailer also reveals the anime's additional staff members.

The newly announced staff members are:

visual
©はつはる・講談社／「お嬢と番犬くん」製作委員会
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:
Isaku never asked to be the daughter of a yakuza boss, but when her parents died in a car accident when she was 5, her gangster grandfather took her in and raised her as part of the clan. After years of being avoided by her schoolmates because of her family ties, Isaku is finally ready to make her high-school debut, live a normal life, and maybe even find love...until loyal family servant and Isaku's dedicated guardian, 26-year-old Keiya, enters high school right alongside her and vows to protect her from all of the above! Now she's got a chain-smoking, pistol-wielding knight-in-shining(?)-armor to deal with, and navigating high school besides? What's a young lady to do?!

The anime stars:

