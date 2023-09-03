A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Anime's Character Video Highlights Desir Herman

voices protagonist in anime premiering in October

The official website for the anime adaptation of Wookjakga 's A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ( Kikansha no Mahō wa Tokubetsu Desu in Japanese) Korean webcomic started streaming a character promotional video on Saturday. The video features protagonist Desir Herman.

The anime will premiere in October.will stream the series as it airs.

The anime's cast includes:

Takuma Terashima as Desir Herman

as Desir Herman Sayumi Suzushiro as Romantica Eru

as Romantica Eru Natsumi Fujiwara as Pram Schnaizer

Taishi Kawaguchi is directing the anime at Arvo Animation . Takamitsu Kouno ( She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man , Absolute Duo , We Without Wings - Under the Innocent Sky ) is writing and supervising the scripts for the anime. Hiromi Kato ( Violinist of Hamelin , Kobato. , Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut ) is designing the characters. Eiji Iwase is the art director, and Masahiro Kama is credited for art assistance. Kazushige Kanehira , Akihiro Hirasawa , Yasuhiro Okumura , and Tomoyasu Fujise are credited for art design. Hideki Imaizumi is the director of photography. Kenta Higashiohji ( Pole Princess!! ) is composing the music.

Shōtarō Hashiguchi is the prop designer. Aiko Matsuyama is the color key artist. Ryoko Kaneshige is in charge of editing. Takatoshi Hamano is the sound director, while Yasumasa Koyama is in charge of sound effects. Magic Capsule is credited for sound production.

FLOW will perform the anime's opening theme song "Get Back."

Yen Press is releasing the series in English and it describes the story:

In a time when the Shadow World has taken over and most of humanity is wiped out, a party of six heroes strives and fails to save the world… But magician Desir Herman is given a second chance when he opens his eyes and finds that he's gone back thirteen years in the past! It's now up to him to gather his party once more and stop the greatest catastrophe in human history!

The webcomic is based on an original story by Usonan .