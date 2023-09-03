Barbie Surpasses The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Become #1 2023 Film Worldwide

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

Entertainment news source Variety confirmed on Saturday that Greta Gerwig'sfilm has earned US$1.36 billion at the global box office, surpassingas the highest-earning film of 2023 so far worldwide.as the highest-earning film of 2023 so far in North America on August 24.has earned US$1,359,686,799 worldwide and US$574,876,710 in North America.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

NBCUniversal's Peacock service began streaming the film on August 3.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in Japan on April 28 and has earned over US$100 million (about 13.74 billion yen) in Japan as of August 17, becoming the highest-earning film to open in Japan in 2023 so far. Although other anime films such as The First Slam Dunk and Suzume have higher overall box office totals, they did not open in 2023.

Source: Variety (Rebecca Rubin)