Bono Bono Gag Anime Gets Mobile Game

Eiken announced the Bono Bono anime will be getting a mobile game tentatively titled Bonobono no Nani Shiteru? (What is Bonobono Doing?) during its broadcast Thursday.

The game will release globally, though a release date has yet to be announced.

The game is described as a healing idle game where players will be able to experience the adorable charms of Bonobono and friends as they live peacefully in the forest. Neowiz will develop the game and GameOn Inc. will operate the game.

Crunchyroll streams the first two anime seasons, and describes the series:

Bonobono, a young sea otter, bonds with Chipmunk, Fishing Cat and other friendly woodland creatures. In between the gags, this unique series deals with philosophically nuanced questions such as, "What is life?"

Mikio Igarashi serialized the original gag manga in Manga Life, Manga Club , and other Takeshobo magazines from 1986 onward, and the series' first 48 volumes have 9.5 million copies in print. The first television anime of the manga ran from April 1995 to March 1996, and the new ongoing television anime that premiered in 2016 celebrates the manga's 30th anniversary.

Hidenori Yamaguchi (episode director for Machine Hayabusa , Sazae-san ) directs the anime at Eiken ( Sazae-san , Musashi no Ken ) in collaboration with TYO Animations . Mitsutaka Hirota ( The Prince of Tennis II , Phantasy Star Online 2: The Animation ) handles the series composition, and Takatsugu Wakabayashi ( Majin Bone , Dragonar Academy ) composes the music.

Source: Famitsu