Final Fantasy XVI Game Confirms PC Version, 2 Paid DLC Installments

Square Enix and game producer Naoki Yoshida revealed on Saturday at the PAX West event that the Final Fantasy XVI game is getting a free update on Sunday, as well as two paid DLC installments in the future. Yoshida also confirmed in a video message that the game is coming to PC, although he did not provide a release window.

The free update includes a weapon skin feature and alternate outfits for five characters. The update also includes other minor changes

The game launched on June 22 for PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31.

Square Enix describes the game:

An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division developed the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) produced the game, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) directed the game. Kenshi Yonezu performs the game's theme song "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing."

The game is getting a stage musical from the famous all-female Takarazuka Revue. The musical will run at Takarazuka Grand Theater from May 17 to June 23, 2024, and at Tokyo Takarazuka Theatre from July 13 to August 25, 2024. Toa Serika and Sakura Haruno will star.