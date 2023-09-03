News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 21-27
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Armored Core VI PS5 version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|FromSoftware
|August 25
|115,393
|115,393
|2
|PS4
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|FromSoftware
|August 25
|47,949
|47,949
|3
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21
|31,312
|752,593
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,200
|5,453,841
|5
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|7,656
|1,840,742
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,486
|3,243,441
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,797
|3,447,789
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,450
|5,106,417
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,037
|5,270,870
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,768
|4,097,939
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,187
|1,163,091
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,835
|7,521,701
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,696
|1,289,310
|14
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,026
|1,155,392
|15
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,881
|2,914,164
|16
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21, 2022
|2,680
|293,514
|17
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|2,502
|208,114
|18
|NSw
|Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi
|Spike Chunsoft
|July 28
|2,228
|42,492
|19
|NSw
|Unreal Life
|room6
|August 24
|2,157
|2,157
|20
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|1,957
|477,360
Source: Famitsu