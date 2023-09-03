×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Armored Core VI PS5 version debuts at #1, PS4 version at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: August 21-27

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon FromSoftware August 25 115,393 115,393
2 PS4 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon FromSoftware August 25 47,949 47,949
3 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21 31,312 752,593
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,200 5,453,841
5 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 7,656 1,840,742
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,486 3,243,441
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,797 3,447,789
8 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,450 5,106,417
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,037 5,270,870
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,768 4,097,939
11 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,187 1,163,091
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,835 7,521,701
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,696 1,289,310
14 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,026 1,155,392
15 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,881 2,914,164
16 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21, 2022 2,680 293,514
17 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 2,502 208,114
18 NSw Natsumon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi Spike Chunsoft July 28 2,228 42,492
19 NSw Unreal Life room6 August 24 2,157 2,157
20 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 1,957 477,360

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 14-20
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives