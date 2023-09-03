Sylvanian Families/Calico Critters Anime Film Reveals Cast

© Epoch

Sylvanian Families

The official website forthe Movie: A Gift From Freya), the first anime film for'stoy line, announced the film's cast members on Monday. The film's cast members are different from the ones in the 2022 television anime.

The cast includes:

The film will open on November 23.

The CG film answers the question of what is the secret that makes the Sylvanian village a wonderful place. In the story, the rabbit girl Freya is trying to make everyone happy, with the Sylvanian village's annual star festival serving as the backdrop.

Kazuya Konaka ( Rayca , 2003 Astro Boy ) is directing the film, with Hirotoshi Kobayashi (2003 Astro Boy , Dr. Pinoko no Mori no Bōken , Atagoal wa Neko no Mori ) penning the script. Jun Ichikawa ( The Morose Mononokean II , True Cooking Master Boy , Seven Days War ) is composing the music. Frebari is producing the film.

The toy line inspired a new television anime that premiered on Tokyo MX and Sun TV in October 2022. The new cast members for that anime included Aya Yamane as Freya Chocolate, Saya Tanaka as Lyla Persian, Madoka Murakami as Ralph Walnut, Eriko Kadokura as Melinda Cakebread, and Misaki Watada as Creme Chocolate. LandQ studios is animating the series. The franchise also has a new, full 3DCG anime titled Sylvanian Families Freya no Go for Dream! ( Sylvanian Families : Freya's Go For Dream!), which premiered on Tokyo MX on July 6.

Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment animated the franchise 's 2017 anime series, which received a second and third season in 2018 and 2019.

Japanese company Epoch created the original toy line in 1985. The franchise inspired a 1987 American animated series, as well as 1998 British stop-motion animated series. The franchise also inspired a three-episode Japanese CG anime video series in 2007. In the United States, the franchise is also known as Calico Critters .