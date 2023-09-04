Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai TV Anime Unveils Theme Song Artists flumpool, Aoi Kubo

The official website for the television anime of Shizuki Fujisawa 's Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai (Youth Story of a Family or literally, The Four Yuzuki Brothers) manga unveiled the anime's main visual and theme song artists on Monday. The band flumpool performs the opening theme song "Naite Iinda" (It's Okay to Cry), and Aoi Kubo performs the ending theme song "Sasakure" (Splinter).

© 藤沢志月・小学館／「柚木さんちの四兄弟。」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Ryōta Iwasaki as Hayato Yuzuki, the eldest brother and family's central pillar who is worldly wise

as Hayato Yuzuki, the eldest brother and family's central pillar who is worldly wise Kikunosuke Toya as Mikoto Yuzuki the second son who is cool and has a brother complex

as Mikoto Yuzuki the second son who is cool and has a brother complex Miyuki Sakurai as Minato Yuzuki, the third son who is energetic and thoughtful of his siblings

as Minato Yuzuki, the third son who is energetic and thoughtful of his siblings Momoka Terasawa as Gakuto, the fourth son who is actually the most grown up, and a first-year elementary school student whom everyone calls a hermit

Additional cast includes:

The anime will premiere on October 5 on the, andchannels. The anime will also have an advance screening event in October. The anime's staff will announce more event details soon.

Mitsuru Hongo ( Gunma-chan , Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is directing the anime at Shuka ( Natsume's Book of Friends seasons 5-6), and Orie Tanaka ( Natsume's Book of Friends animation director) is designing the characters and is serving as chief animation director. Yoshikazu Suo ( Magical Project S , The Melody of Oblivion ) is composing the music.

The coming-of-age story follows four brothers — from oldest to youngest, the family's breadwinner and school teacher Hayato, the aloof Mikoto who dotes on Minato perhaps too much, the meek Minato, and the confident first-grader Gakuto.

The manga has been running in Shogakukan 's shōjo manga magazine Betsucomi since 2018. The manga won the shōjo category in the 66th Shogakukan Manga Prizes in 2020.

