Live-Action One Piece Series Debuts at #1 on Netflix's Global English TV Rankings

Netflix revealed on Tuesday that the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga ranked at #1 on Netflix 's global English-language television rankings in its first week on the service during the period of August 28-September 3. The series had 18.5 million total views, with 140.1 million hours viewed and an average runtime of 7:34 hours.

The show ranked in the top 10 in 96 countries, and it ranked #1 in 46 of them. It ranked #2 in the U.S. under the Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series . By comparison, the Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series ranked #2 on the service's global English-language television rankings with 90.3 million views, 15.8 million hours viewed, and an average runtime of 5:43 hours.

The series debuted exclusively onon August 31. The series had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The series' soundtrack — featuring the main theme "WEALTH FAME POWER" by songwriters, composers, and music producers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli ( The Witcher ) — launched on the same day.

The live-action cast includes:

The Japanese voice actors for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji in the One Piece TV anime reprise their roles in the Japanese dub . Additionally, Iñaki Godoy and and Taz Skylar dub Luffy and Sanji, respectively, in Spanish.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) was the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements were executive producers.

Original creator Oda, who also served as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he was "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync."

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga would start with the East Blue arc and "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promised to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

