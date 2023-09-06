Dragon Goes House-Hunting's Kawo Tanuki Launches New Manga

Shinigami Kōjo no Kekkon launched on Tuesday

The October issue of Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine published the first chapter of Kawo Tanuki 's new manga titled Shinigami Kōjo no Kekkon ( Reaper Princess Marriage ) on Tuesday. The manga also launched with two chapters on Mag Garden 's MAGCOMI website on Tuesday.

Image via Mag Garden's Twitter account © Mag Garden, Kawo Tanuki

The "murderous love comedy" manga centers on Lucille, the younger sister of Emperor Chantal, whose engagement partners mysteriously die. As her engagement partners, who are mostly powerful feudal lords, die one after another, people give her the nickname "Shinigami Princess."

Tanuki and Choco Aya launched the Dragon Goes House-Hunting ( Dragon, Ie o Kau. ) manga in Monthly Comic Garden in December 2016. The manga ended in December 2022. Mag Garden published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume on August 8. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and will publish the ninth volume on October 17.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

Tanuki and Aya launched the Dragon Goes House-Hunting spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Garden in January, and it ended in May.