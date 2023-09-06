Pluto Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the animated series of Naoki Urasawa 's Pluto manga revealed more cast members for the anime on Wednesday.

©浦沢直樹／長崎尚志／手塚プロダクション ©浦沢直樹／長崎尚志／手塚プロダクション／「PLUTO」製作委員会

The new cast members include (left to right in image above):

©浦沢直樹／長崎尚志／手塚プロダクション ©浦沢直樹／長崎尚志／手塚プロダクション／「PLUTO」製作委員会

The anime will debut onon October 26. The anime will have eight 60-minute episodes.

The anime's full staff includes:

The Japanese cast members are:

The Pluto manga is Urasawa and producer Takashi Nagasaki 's seinen drama re-imagining of the world depicted in Osamu Tezuka 's manga Astro Boy . The series ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine from 2003 to 2009, and it has eight compiled book volumes. The manga has been translated and published in 20 countries including France and the United States. Viz Media , which released the manga in North America, describes the story:

In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or something is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol's top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders - the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets.

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment acquired the film rights from Tezuka Productions for a planned live-action/computer-graphics (CG) hybrid film of Pluto in 2010.