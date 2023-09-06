News
Pluto Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the animated series of Naoki Urasawa's Pluto manga revealed more cast members for the anime on Wednesday.
The new cast members include (left to right in image above):
- Hideyuki Tanaka as Brau-1589
- Romi Park as Helena
- Toshio Furukawa as Professor Ochanomizu
- Eizou Tsuda as Dr. Tenma
- Kazuhiro Yamaji as Professor Abullah
- Michio Hazama as Duncan
- Kenyuu Horiuchi as President Alexander
The anime's full staff includes:
- Executive Producers: Masao Maruyama, Taro Maki, Yuji Yamano
- Directed by: Toshio Kawaguchi
- Character Design, Supervising Animation Director: Shigeru Fujita
- Creative Advisor: Naoki Urasawa
- Animation Directors: Kazunori Aoki, Itaru Saito
- CG & SFX Director: Takahiro Miyata
- Art Director: Chikako Shibata
- Cinematography by: Mitsuhiro Sato
- Sound Direction by: Masafumi Mima
- Music by: Yūgo Kanno
- Animation Production by: Studio M2
- Produced by: GENCO
The Japanese cast members are:
- Shinshū Fuji as Gesicht
- Yōko Hikasa as Atom
- Minori Suzuki as Uran
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Mont blanc
- Kōichi Yamadera as North No.2
- Hidenobu Kiuchi as Brando
- Rikiya Koyama as Hercules
- Mamoru Miyano as Epsilon
- Toshihiko Seki as Pluto
The Pluto manga is Urasawa and producer Takashi Nagasaki's seinen drama re-imagining of the world depicted in Osamu Tezuka's manga Astro Boy. The series ran in Shogakukan's Big Comic Original magazine from 2003 to 2009, and it has eight compiled book volumes. The manga has been translated and published in 20 countries including France and the United States. Viz Media, which released the manga in North America, describes the story:
In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or something is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol's top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders - the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets.
Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment acquired the film rights from Tezuka Productions for a planned live-action/computer-graphics (CG) hybrid film of Pluto in 2010.
Sources: Pluto anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie