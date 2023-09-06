Yuu Watase's Arata: The Legend Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

Manga entered final arc in March

© Yuu Watase, Shogakukan, Viz Media

Arata: The Legend

The 331st chapter of's) manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end in four chapters.

Arata: The Legend entered its final arc in March earlier this year.

The manga returned from a six-year hiatus in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2021. The manga went on hiatus in 2015. The manga transferred to Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry (Sunday Web Every) website in May 2022.

Watase had said on Twitter in December 2020 that she was able to solidify the rest of the plot for the manga.

The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2008. Viz Media publishes the manga English, and it describes the manga's story:

In a mythical world where humans and gods co-exist, Arata has the unfortunate honor of being the successor to the matriarchal Hime Clan. This means he has to pretend to be a girl or face death if his true gender is discovered! On the day of his inauguration, an assassination plot forces him to flee - and he somehow winds up in modern-day Japan! Meanwhile, a boy named Arata Hinohara gets sucked into the first Arata's world and finds himself dealing with people after his life!

The manga received a 12-episode anime adaptation in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.